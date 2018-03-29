Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 29

ISTANBUL, March 29 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 4.0070 against the U.S. dollar at 0524 GMT, firming slightly from Wednesday’s close of 4.0120 and not far off a record low of 4.0375.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 12.82 percent in spot trade on Wednesday and fell to 12.78 percent in Thursday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 1.78 percent to 114,129.30 points on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks sagged on Thursday after a tech-led retreat on Wall Street while the safe haven yen was broadly lower against the dollar on Thursday amid perceived progress on North Korea issues. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.2 percent lower after swerving in and out of negative territory.

GDP

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce gross domestic product data for the fourth quarter and 2017 (0700 GMT).

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will meet the Azeri Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov (0900 GMT) and chair a meeting of the Defence Industry Executive Committee (1300 GMT).

SYRIA’S MANBIJ

Turkey will take action if militants do not withdraw immediately from Syria’s Manbij region and areas east of the Euphrates, Turkey’s National Security Council said on Wednesday. Turkey, which stormed the Syrian town of Afrin this month after a two-month offensive against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, has repeatedly threatened to push its operations further east to Manbij where U.S. troops are stationed.

TOMATO EXPORTS TO RUSSIA

Russia has decided to allow tomato imports from two more Turkish firms from March 29, Russia’s agriculture safety watchdog said on Wednesday.

YILDIRIM TO BOSNIA

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is expected to hold a news conference at the airport before departing on a trip to Bosnia (0600 GMT).

ENERGY CONFERENCE

Energy Minister Berat Albayrak will attend the opening of an energy efficiency forum and fair in Istanbul (0730 GMT)

TURKCELL

The leading mobile phone company will hold its annual general meeting (0700 GMT).

ISBANK

The lender said it will issue 2 billion euros ($2.46 billion) worth of mortgage covered bonds.

VALUE-ADDED TAX BILL

Parliament’s general assembly will continue debate on a new value added tax law (1100 GMT).

BANKING DATA

The BDDK banking watchdog will announce banking sector data for February (1100 GMT).

CENTRAL BANK DATA

The central bank will announce weekly stock exchange, bonds and forex data (1100 GMT).

