Turkey - Factors to Watch on May 14

ISTANBUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 4.3350 against the U.S. dollar at 0533 GMT, weakening from a close of 4.3088 on Friday. It had hit a record low of 4.3780 on Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 13.59 percent in spot trade on Friday.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.52 percent to 101,852.48 points on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose to near two-month highs on Monday on hopes of a thaw in U.S.-China trade tensions, after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to help ZTE Corp “get back into business, fast” after a U.S. ban crippled the Chinese technology company. Trump’s comments on Sunday came ahead of a second round of trade talks between U.S. and Chinese officials this week to resolve an escalating trade dispute. China had said last week its stance in the negotiations would not change.

ERDOGAN IN BRITAIN

President Tayyip Erdogan continues his visit to Britain and is due to speak at the London think tank Chatham House on “Turkey’s regional and global vision”.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

The Central Bank will release current account data for March. In a Reuters poll, the data was forecast to show a deficit of $4.125 billion, with the full-year deficit expected to be $52 billion, compared with a medium-term programme forecast of $40 billion.

PENTA TEKNOLOJI IPO POSTPONED

Gozde Girisim said it had postponed the initial public offering of its Penta Teknoloji unit due to low demand.

