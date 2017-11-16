Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 16

ISTANBUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 3.8830 against the U.S. dollar at 0452 GMT, easing from a close of 3.8799 on Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 12.33 percent in spot trade on Wednesday and rose to 12.34 percent in Thursday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 2.21 percent to 107,716.51 points on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Thursday after Wall Street stumbled despite upbeat U.S. economic news and the Treasury yield curve hit its flattest in a decade as investors priced in more U.S. rate hikes. Concerns over the prospects for a massive U.S. tax cut also showed no sign of abating as two Republican lawmakers on Wednesday criticised the Senate’s latest proposal.

GOLD TRADER ZARRAB

Turkey has sent a note to U.S. authorities inquiring about the condition of gold trader Reza Zarrab, held in the United States awaiting trial on charges of evading U.S. sanctions on Iran, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said on Wednesday. A spokesman for Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim in Manhattan said on Monday that Zarrab remained in federal custody.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will meet a delegation from a Libyan foreign affairs and international cooperation commission (1000 GMT). He will also meet Prime Minister Binali Yildirim (1430 GMT) and Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil (1700 GMT).

FOREIGN MINISTER

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet his Lebanese counterpart.

YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Yildirim will attend a traffic security symposium (0800 GMT) and a foundation-laying ceremony for education premises in Ankara (1000 GMT).

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics TR-POL

Turkish equities TR-E

Turkish money TR-M

Turkish debt TR-D

Turkish hot stocks TR-HOT

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)