Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 22

ISTANBUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 3.9675 against the U.S. dollar at 0509 GMT, easing from a close of 3.9570 on Tuesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 13.08 percent in spot trade on Tuesday and dipped to 13.01 percent in Wednesday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 1.3 percent to 105,267.80 points on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares joined a global rally and scaled a fresh decade peak on Wednesday as strong world growth and rising corporate profits lured hordes of investors into equities, while oil prices jumped on expectations of a production cut. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.6 percent to Wednesday’s 1.3 percent rise - the biggest gain in eight months, supported by energy and technology sectors.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will speak at an economic and trade cooperation committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (0700 GMT). He will then depart Istanbul (0930 GMT) for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Russia’s Sochi where they will discuss advancing the Syrian peace process.

YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will meet Iranian parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani (0900 GMT) before hosting a lunch for attendees of the Asian parliamentary assembly’s general meeting (0930 GMT). He will then attend the opening of the academic year at Yildiz Technical University (1100 GMT) before attending the Turkish Economic Summit (1330 GMT).

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce consumer confidence data for November (0700 GMT).

DEFENCE MINISTRY BUDGET

Parliament’s planning and budget commission will debate the draft defence ministry budget for 2018 (0700 GMT).

BARLEY TENDER

Turkey’s state grain board TMO bought about 48,000 tonnes of feed barley in a tender that closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

MIGROS

Retailer Migros Ticaret’s 13 million secondary shares have been priced at 26 lira, a bookrunner said.

BESIKTAS

Turkish champions Besiktas reached the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time as they fought back for a 1-1 draw at home to Porto in their penultimate Group G match on Wednesday.

(Writing by Daren Butler)