Turkey - Factors to Watch on Oct 31

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 3.7818 against the U.S. dollar at 0508 GMT, little changed from Friday’s close of 3.7820.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 11.85 percent in spot trade on Monday and fell to 11.84 percent in Tuesday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.54 percent to 108,466.78 points on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks were mostly sluggish on Tuesday after weakness on Wall Street, while the dollar sagged following news that investigators probing Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election had charged President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager. Data showing a sharper-than-expected slowdown in China’s October factory growth also curbed regional investors’ appetite for riskier assets.

ERDOGAN IN AZERBAIJAN

President Tayyip Erdogan meets Azeri President Ilham Aliyev as part of his official visit to Azerbaijan and they hold talks before a joint news conference. He will later return to Turkey.

YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will speak at a weekly parliamentary group meeting of his ruling AK Party (0830 GMT). Opposition parties will also hold parliamentary group meetings.

TRADE DATA

The Turkish Statistical Institute announces data on the September foreign trade balance (0700 GMT).

TOURISM REVENUES

The Turkish Statistical Institute releases data on tourism revenues for the third quarter (0700 GMT).

TREASURY BORROWING PROGRAMME

The Treasury announces its borrowing strategy for 2018 as well as its borrowing programme for the three months November-January (1400 GMT).

DRAFT BUDGET DEBATE

Parliament’s planning and budget commission will continue debate of sections of the 2018 draft budget, including the parliament, the presidential palace, the national intelligence agency and the prime minister’s office (0700 GMT).

ISBANK

The lender said unconsolidated net profit rose 16 percent to 1.22 billion lira ($323 million) in the third quarter.

VESTEL ELEKTRONIK

The household electronics maker said it had a loss of 57.1 million lira in the third quarter, compared with a profit of 90 million in the same period a year earlier.

