Turkey's credit guarantee fund to add 1 point to 2018 GDP -fund head

ANKARA, June 5 (Reuters) - Turkey’s credit guarantee fund expects to add 1 percentage point to GDP growth this year, after adding 3 percentage points to 2017 growth of 7.4 percent, the fund’s manager, Ismet Gergerli said.

In an interview with Reuters, Gergerli said the fund was in talks with the German development bank KfW for 50 million euros ($58 million) to boost lending in Turkish cities that host Syrian refugees.

It was also trying to secure $25 million from the Islamic Development Bank, he said. ($1 = 0.8565 euros) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)