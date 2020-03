ISTANBUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Turkey’s sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday it signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s Sinosure to provide insurance support up to $5 billion for financing activities.

In a statement, Turkey Wealth Fund said the deal will include Sinosure recommending Chinese enterprises as investors, and financial institutions for projects in energy, petrochemicals and mining sectors. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)