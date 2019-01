ISTANBUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Turkey has opened a tender for the operation of a centralised sports betting system and risk management centre by businesses for fixed odds and mutual betting, the Official Gazette said on Friday.

Offers will be accepted until Feb. 11, the statement said. ($1 = 5.4164 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)