Turkey's utility price hikes to fuel already high inflation

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey hiked consumer electricity prices by 15% and residential natural gas prices by 12% on Thursday, which together are expected add some 0.6 percentage points directly to inflation that is already well above target at 16.6%.

Gas distributor BOTAS said it would also hike natural gas prices for industrial use by 20% and that used for electricity production by 20.2%.

Turkey’s inflation has been stuck in double digits for most of the last four years. It dipped unexpectedly to 16.59% in May but is seen rising again to 17% in June, delaying any cuts to a policy interest rate set at 19%.

For most of the year the government has only modestly raised prices and taxes on items that would further fuel inflation, for which the target is in a range around 5%.

Energy costs will impact all goods and services components of the inflation basket due to a pass-through effect, said Enver Erkan, chief economist at Tera Yatirim.

“We cannot expect a noteworthy fall in inflation for another several months,” he said.

There could be a decline in September or October due to a so-called base effect by risks remain due to producer prices, oil prices and a weak lira.

Oyak Securities said the price hikes would add 0.6 percentage points to the consumer price index, excluding any indirect impact.