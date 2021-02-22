BofA revises Turkey 2021 growth forecast up to 4.6%

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A man walks towards the entrance of OzdilekPark Shopping Center in the business and financial district of Levent, in Istanbul, Turkey September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

LONDON (Reuters) - BofA revised up its forecast for growth in Turkey’s economy in 2021 to 4.6% from 4.1% previously.

Despite signs of slowdown in the first quarter, year-on-year growth will remain strong around 5%, the bank said in a note dated Sunday.

BofA also revised its 2020 growth forecast upward to 2.2% from 1% due to strong demand in the final quarter.

But it warned of “surprises” in services inflation as Turkey prepares to lift COVID-19 restrictions next month for some regions.