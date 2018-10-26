FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 6:00 AM / in 2 hours

Germany's EconMin welcomes proposal for joint EU position toward Saudi

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said he welcomed Austria’s proposal for a joint European position on arm exports to Saudi Arabia, he told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk (DLF) on Friday.

Germany’s government has agreed to not deliver weapons to the country at the moment, he said in an interview during a visit to Turkey, adding that the effect of that decision would be stronger if European countries adopted a common position.

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor said on Thursday the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate this month was premeditated, reversing previous official statements that the killing was unintended. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

