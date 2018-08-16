Germany wants an economically stable Turkey, Scholz tells counterpart

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told his Turkish counterpart Berat Albayrak in a telephone call on Thursday that Germany has an interest in an economically stable Turkey, a German finance ministry spokesman said.

The spokesman also confirmed that Scholz had invited Albayrak for talks to Berlin in the second half of September.

The Turkish Finance Ministry said earlier that both ministers discussed U.S. sanctions imposed on Turkey, which have worsened a row between the NATO allies and sent the lira currency to a record low against the dollar. (Reporting by Gernot Heller, Writing by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Joseph Nasr)