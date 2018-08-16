FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 16, 2018 / 2:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany wants an economically stable Turkey, Scholz tells counterpart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told his Turkish counterpart Berat Albayrak in a telephone call on Thursday that Germany has an interest in an economically stable Turkey, a German finance ministry spokesman said.

The spokesman also confirmed that Scholz had invited Albayrak for talks to Berlin in the second half of September.

The Turkish Finance Ministry said earlier that both ministers discussed U.S. sanctions imposed on Turkey, which have worsened a row between the NATO allies and sent the lira currency to a record low against the dollar. (Reporting by Gernot Heller, Writing by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Joseph Nasr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.