FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 16, 2018 / 12:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish, German finance ministers to meet in Berlin on Sept. 21 - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and his German counterpart Olaf Scholz have agreed to meet in Berlin on September 21, Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

In a phone call, the ministers discussed U.S. sanctions imposed on Turkey amid a fierce row between the NATO allies that has sent the lira currency to a record low against the dollar, the ministry said in a statement. The ministers agreed to work together to strengthen economic cooperation, it said.

Albayrak also said that the support given to Turkey by its European allies brought hope that Turkey’s relations with the European Union could be positive and constructive once again. (Reporting by Umit Bektas; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.