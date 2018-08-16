Turkish, German finance ministers to meet in Berlin on Sept. 21 - ministry

ANKARA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and his German counterpart Olaf Scholz have agreed to meet in Berlin on September 21, Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

In a phone call, the ministers discussed U.S. sanctions imposed on Turkey amid a fierce row between the NATO allies that has sent the lira currency to a record low against the dollar, the ministry said in a statement. The ministers agreed to work together to strengthen economic cooperation, it said.

Albayrak also said that the support given to Turkey by its European allies brought hope that Turkey’s relations with the European Union could be positive and constructive once again. (Reporting by Umit Bektas; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ece Toksabay)