FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 5, 2018 / 6:18 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Germany could boost aid for Syrians if Idlib offensive escalates-Maas

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Germany would consider boosting humanitarian assistance for Syrian refugees in countries neighbouring the Arab state in the case of an all-out government offensive in the northern region of Idlib, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

“Germany is ready to consider increasing its humanitarian commitment (to Syria) should multi-front battles take place,” Maas said after talks with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.