October 25, 2018 / 1:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU-Turkey non-tariff trade barriers must be abolished, says Germany's Altmaier

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Non-tariff trade barriers between the European Union and Turkey must be eliminated, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday.

Altmaier made the comments at a joint news conference with Finance Minister Berat Albayrak in Ankara. Altmaier also said discussing the European Union’s customs policy with Turkey was a complicated process and there was a need for more talks.

Altmaier said the Turkish government policy to deal with the currency crisis has been effective. (Reporting by Rene Wagner, writing by Riham Alkousaa)

