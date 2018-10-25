UPDATE 1-EU-Turkey non-tariff trade barriers must be abolished, says Germany's Altmaier

(Adds Albayrak comments, background)

ANKARA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Non-tariff trade barriers between the European Union and Turkey must be eliminated, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday.

Altmaier made the comments at a joint news conference with Turkey’s Finance Minister Berat Albayrak in Ankara. Altmaier also said discussing the EU’s customs policy with Turkey was a complicated process and that there was a need for more talks.

Altmaier said the Turkish government policy to deal with the currency crisis has been effective.

Albayrak said he and Altmaier were in discussions about “many projects”.

“Starting with energy, Germany is one of Turkey’s important investment partners. Whether it is industry and most importantly the subject of transportation and many other sectors, there are many projects which we are discussing and the private sector is discussing among itself,” Albayrak said.

“I am guessing that Honourable Altmaier will sign some protocols regarding one or two of these sectors tomorrow,” he added.

Germany is the second biggest foreign investor in Turkey, whose biggest trading partner is the European Union. (Reporting by Rene Wagner and Ali Kucukgocmen, writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Catherine Evans)