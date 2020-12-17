Turkey lowers import tariffs on some grains to zero until May

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has lowered the tariffs on some grain imports, including wheat and barley, to zero until April 30, 2021, the country’s Official Gazette showed on Thursday.

The tariff previously stood at 20%. President Tayyip Erdogan approved the measure, which requires the imported materials to be used for production.

Other goods included in the measure are quinoa, maize, buckwheat and other types of grains.