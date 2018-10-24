Turkey will not allow Greek interference in its East Med activities - minister

ANKARA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Turkey will not allow Greece to interfere in its activities in the eastern Mediterranean, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday, after Ankara said last week a Greek frigate had harassed a Turkish energy exploration ship in the region.

In an interview with state-owned Anadolu Agency, Akar said no project was possible in the eastern Mediterranean without the involvement of Turkey and northern Cyprus, a breakaway state only recognised by Ankara. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun)