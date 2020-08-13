Energy
August 13, 2020 / 4:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Erdogan warns of "high price" if Turkish vessel attacked

ISTANBUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that any attack on a Turkish ship exploring for oil and gas in disputed Mediterranean waters would incur a “high price” and suggested Turkey had already acted on that warning.

“We said that if you attack our Oruc Reis you will pay a high price, and they got their first answer today,” Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara without giving details. The Oruc Reis vessel started work on Monday accompanied by Turkish warships. (Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

