Turkish President Erdogan discusses east Mediterranean with France's Macron

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Belgium March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey expects a prudent and constructive approach from France as de-escalation of tensions in the eastern Mediterranean continues, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday in a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

In a statement following the call, Turkish Presidency said Erdogan emphasized the need for using diplomatic opportunities to de-escalate tensions and achieve sustainable negotiations.