Turkey summons Greek ambassador over Galatasaray's PCR test row - state media

ANKARA, July 13 (Reuters) - Turkey on Tuesday summoned Greece’s ambassador in Ankara to its foreign ministry to convey its “strong protest” to the treatment of the Galatasaray soccer club ahead of a match in Athens a day earlier, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Galatasaray decided to pull out of a friendly soccer match against Olympiakos Piraeus and return home after accusing Greek officials of discrimination after they refused to accept the players’ PCR tests, the Turkish club said on Monday.