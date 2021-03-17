Turkish, Greek foreign ministers to meet in Turkey on April 14

ANKARA, March 17 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday he would meet his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Turkey on April 14, after the NATO members resumed talks to seek common ground in a decades-old maritime dispute.

Ankara and Athens are at odds over issues such as competing claims over their continental shelves, maritime rights and air space in the Mediterranean, energy, ethnically split Cyprus, and the status of some islands in the Aegean. The two sides resumed exploratory talks after a five-year hiatus in January and have since held two rounds of talks.

“We will hold a meeting at the foreign ministers level in the coming period,” Cavusoglu told a news conference in Ankara. “We believe it is beneficial for these talks to be at the level of leaders as well, so when Nikos Dendias comes to Ankara, we will also discuss the meeting of our President Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister (Kyriakos) Mitsotakis,” he said. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)