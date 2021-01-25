Greece, Turkey to hold new round of exploratory talks in Athens - Greek state TV

ATHENS (Reuters) - Another round of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey will be held in Athens after a meeting between officials from the two countries in Istanbul ended on Monday, Greece’s state TV said, without further details.
The latest round of talks between the two NATO allies resumed in Istanbul on Monday, ending a five-year hiatus after months of tensions in the eastern Mediterranean. The discussions lasted a few hours.
Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.