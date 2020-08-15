Erdogan says Turkey 'will not back down' in East Med standoff

ISTANBUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Turkey will not back down to threats of sanctions nor to incursions on its claimed territory in the Mediterranean Sea, where it is in a standoff with Greece.

“We will never bow to banditry on our continental shelf. We will not back down against the language of sanctions and threats,” Erdogan said. The Turkish Oruc Reis survey ship will continue energy exploration until Aug. 23, he added.