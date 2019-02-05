Greece does not welcome coupists but respects judiciary's decisions - Greek PM

ATHENS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Greece does not welcome coupists but the case of eight soldiers who fled to the country after a failed 2016 coup attempt against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is a matter of the judiciary, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.

“Greece must respect the judiciary’s decisions,” Tsipras said after meeting Erdogan in Ankara.

“Coup plotters are not welcome in Greece, however what is more important is to strengthen our cooperation on the sector of security.”

Tsipras also said that Greece and Turkey have agreed to de-escalate any tensions in the Aegean Sea and proceed with confidence building measures, while any differences with Turkey “can and must be solved with dialogue”. (Reporting by Michele Kambas, writing by Renee Maltezou)