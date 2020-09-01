Turkey says it's open to dialogue with Greece over Mediterranean

ISTANBUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Turkey is open to dialogue with Greece to solve disagreements over Mediterranean rights and resources, as long as Athens is too, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

The NATO allies vehemently disagree over claims to hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean Sea based on conflicting views on the extent of their continental shelves in waters dotted with mostly Greek islands.

Speaking at a news conference, Cavusoglu also said Greece was trying to provoke Turkey by adopting a hostile attitude. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)