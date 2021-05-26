Turkey's foreign minister to visit Greece on May 31 - Turkish state media

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference, a day ahead of the first meeting of the new Syrian Constitutional Committee at the Untied Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he will visit Greece on May 31 as the NATO members seek to improve ties after a dispute last year that stoked regional tensions, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

Tensions flared last year over a decades-old row over maritime jurisdiction and rights to offshore resources in the eastern Mediterranean. The two countries have since resumed bilateral talks to address the dispute.

“An invitation has arrived, I will go to Greece on Monday,” Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber.