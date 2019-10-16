Financials
October 16, 2019 / 7:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey's Halkbank shares fall 7% following U.S. charges

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank fell more than 7% at the opening of trade on Wednesday after U.S. prosecutors charged the bank with taking part in a scheme to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.

In early trade, the banking index dropped 3.21%, and the main share index BIST100 was down 1.93%. Turkish authorities banned short selling of seven large banks’ stocks on Wednesday following the U.S. charges against Halkbank. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below