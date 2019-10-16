Turkey's Halkbank shares fall 7% following U.S. charges

ISTANBUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank fell more than 7% at the opening of trade on Wednesday after U.S. prosecutors charged the bank with taking part in a scheme to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.

In early trade, the banking index dropped 3.21%, and the main share index BIST100 was down 1.93%. Turkish authorities banned short selling of seven large banks’ stocks on Wednesday following the U.S. charges against Halkbank. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)