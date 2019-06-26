Turkey's Halkbank senior treasury executive dismissed - sources

ISTANBUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Halkbank deputy general manager responsible for its Treasury and International Banking Department has been dismissed from his position as of Wednesday, two sources with the knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

It was unclear why Erkan Kilimci, who started his position in Halkbank in February, was dismissed. Halkbank, the country’s third largest bank by asset size, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Kilimci resigned from a policy-making position at Turkey’s central bank in August, after which he served as a board member at the Development Bank of Turkey.

Reuters has contacted Kilimci for comment but has yet to receive a response. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Angus MacSwan)