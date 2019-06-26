UPDATE 1-Turkey's Halkbank dismisses its treasury chief after four months -sources

(Adds Halkbank statement)

ISTANBUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Halkbank dismissed on Wednesday Erkan Kilimci, a former central bank policymaker who was appointed Halkbank’s treasury chief only four months ago, two sources with the knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Halkbank, one of Turkey’s biggest banks, later on Wednesday issued a statement via the Istanbul stock exchange saying Kilimci had “left his post”, but gave no details.

The sources said it was unclear why he had been dismissed.

Kilimci resigned as a member of the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee last August. He then served as a board member at the Development Bank of Turkey but is no longer on the board.

Reuters has contacted Kilimci for comment but has yet to receive a response. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer/Angus MacSwan/Susan Fenton)