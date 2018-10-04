Turkey's Oyak Renault to invest 100 mln euro in aluminium plant for hybrid cars - minister

ANKARA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Turkish automaker Oyak Renault will invest more than 100 million euro ($115 million) into an aluminium injection plant in northwestern Turkey for new generation hybrid cars, Industry Minister Mustafa Varank said on Thursday.

Construction of the plant in Bursa will start on Oct. 19 and the majority of products produced in it will be exported, the minister said, adding that the investment would contribute $2.3 billion to narrowing Turkey’s current account deficit.