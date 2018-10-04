FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 1:32 PM / in an hour

Turkey's Oyak Renault to invest 100 mln euro in aluminium plant for hybrid cars - minister

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Turkish automaker Oyak Renault will invest more than 100 million euro ($115 million) into an aluminium injection plant in northwestern Turkey for new generation hybrid cars, Industry Minister Mustafa Varank said on Thursday.

Construction of the plant in Bursa will start on Oct. 19 and the majority of products produced in it will be exported, the minister said, adding that the investment would contribute $2.3 billion to narrowing Turkey’s current account deficit.

$1 = 0.8689 euros Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Dominic Evans

