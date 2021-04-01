Citi forecasts Turkey inflation peaking at 17% in April

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers carry bags as they stroll at the Eminonu district amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

LONDON (Reuters) - Turkey’s consumer price inflation for March is likely to rise to 16.2% year-on-year, up from 15.6% in February, Citi said on Thursday.

The rise would be due to a relatively broad-based increase, led by transportation, the bank said, adding that the core inflation measure for the month would likely rise to about 17%.

Inflation would probably peak in April at around 17% year-on-year, before falling back to about 12% by the end of the year, with risks tilted to the upside, Citi said.