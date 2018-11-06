Turkey may import more meat to cut down prices, Erdogan says

ANKARA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Turkey will import more meat to bring down surging prices if necessary, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, after food prices helped push inflation to a 15-year high in October.

“I think the continued rise in meat prices is due to high demand. However, if necessary, we will import without thinking of the current account deficit to bring down these prices and balance the market,” Erdogan said.

Speaking to members of his ruling AK Party in Ankara, he said the government would find a permanent solution to this issue. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay)