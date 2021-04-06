JPMorgan revises up Turkey year-end inflation forecast

FILE PHOTO: People shop at a local market in Fatih district in Istanbul, Turkey January 13, 2021. Picture taken January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

LONDON (Reuters) - Investment bank JPMorgan revised up its Turkey year-end inflation forecast on Tuesday to 13.4% from 11.2%, saying the recent drop in the lira had started to exert price pressures.

“Despite the possible weakening in demand conditions, inflation dynamics have worsened,” a JPMorgan note said after Turkish data on Monday showed annual inflation in March had climbed to above 16% - its highest since mid-2019.

“As a result, we have revised our end-year inflation forecast to 13.4% from 11.2%. Our end-2022 inflation forecast remains unchanged at 10.5%,” JPMorgan said.

Monday’s data was in line with consensus forecasts. Inflation has risen for six straight months to well above authorities’ 5% official target. It has been in double digits for most of the past four years.