ISTANBUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Turkish Competition Authority has fined five insurance companies for violating competition law following an investigation, the watchdog said on Tuesday.

Allianz Sigorta, Dubai Starr Sigorta, Ergo Sigorta, Eureko Sigorta and Sompo Japan Sigorta will pay fees amounting to 0.2%-0.8% of their annual revenues from 2018, the watchdog said. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Dominic Evans)