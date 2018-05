ISTANBUL, May 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Turkish discount retailer Sok Marketler dipped in their market debut on Friday, after the grocer raised $531 million in an initial public offering.

Shares of Sok first started trading at 10.47 lira a share, a slight discount to the IPO price of 10.5 lira. By 1005 GMT they were down 2 percent at 10.28.