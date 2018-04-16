FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018

Istanbul bourse head doesn't see problems with planned IPOs -Bloomberg HT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 16 (Reuters) - The Istanbul stock exchange does not expect problems with upcoming planned public offerings, broadcaster Bloomberg HT quoted its chairman as saying on Monday.

The comment from Borsa Istanbul Chairman Himmet Karadag comes as Turkey has seen a surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) as equity prices have hit record highs. However, concerns about the depreciating lira have also made some investors wary about Turkish assets. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)

