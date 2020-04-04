Industrials
April 4, 2020 / 12:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iran hits back at Pompeo over dissident killing accusation

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign ministry criticised U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his allegation that Iranian diplomats were behind the killing of an Iranian dissident in Turkey last November.

“Undisputed fact: US ‘diplomats’ have long been in the business of coups, arming terrorists,” ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Twitter on Saturday. “But @SecPompeo ... and his masters have taken the ‘job’ to a whole new level.” (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
