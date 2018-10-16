Erdogan says Turkish opposition resistance to Isbank stake transfer futile

ANKARA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday it was futile for Turkey’s main opposition party to resist a parliamentary bid to transfer to the treasury its stake in Isbank, Turkey’s largest listed lender.

Erdogan made the comments to reporters in parliament after saying on Saturday his AK Party would push through the assembly a law transferring to the treasury the Republican People’s Party (CHP) 28 percent stake in Isbank, bequeathed to it by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)