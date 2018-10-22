Erdogan spokesman says main opposition should not hold stake in Turkey's Isbank

ANKARA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Turkey’s main opposition party should not hold on to its stake in Isbank, the country’s biggest listed lender, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Monday, repeating Erdogan’s call for the shares to be transferred to the treasury.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) appoints four members to Isbank’s board and holds a 28 percent stake in the bank which was bequeathed to the party by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)