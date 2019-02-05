Turkey's Erdogan says Isbank to become Treasury's property

ANKARA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Isbank, the largest listed lender, will become the property of the Treasury, triggering a fall of around 3 percent in the bank’s shares.

Erdogan made the comment in a speech to his AK Party’s lawmakers in parliament. The main opposition CHP holds a 28 percent stake in the bank and Erdogan has said in the past the stake will be transferred to the Treasury.