September 17, 2018 / 6:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey's Isbank says should not be made subject of political debate

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Isbank on Monday said it was too important to made a subject of political debate, responding to a report that President Tayyip Erdogan had said authorities should look into the role of opposition members on its board.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) owns 28 percent of Isbank, the country’s largest listed bank by assets.

“It owns 28 percent of Isbank shares. It can’t get money from there but it has four board members. What do these four members do? This must be looked into,” Erdogan was quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper as telling reporters on his plane returning from a visit to Azerbaijan.

In a statement, Isbank said it was too important to be made the subject of a political debate. It said trust in banks needs to be preserved for the sake of the national economy.

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan Editing by Dominic Evans

