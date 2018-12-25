Turkey's bad loan ratio manageable, Isbank CEO says

ISTANBUL, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Bad loans at Turkish banks are manageable at current levels, the chief executive of top Turkish lender Isbank said on Tuesday, citing a sector-wide non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 3.5 percent at the end of October.

Adnan Bali also told Reuters in a written response to questions that it was possible to see a noteworthy increase in loan demand in the second half of 2019, with relative improvement in inflation and a possible downward trend in interest rates. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by David Dolan)