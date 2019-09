ISTANBUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Isbank reduced interest rates for housing loans, the lender said on Friday, after the central bank cut its key policy rate by 325 basis points this week.

In a statement, Isbank said it will apply a 1.17% monthly interest rate for house loans with up to a 120-months maturity. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)