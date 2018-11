ANKARA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Turkey expects to sign a free trade agreement with Japan in the first half of 2019, according to a text of speech by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday.

Cavusoglu was due to speak to a parliamentary committee in Ankara on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan Editing by Dominic Evans)