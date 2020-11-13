Turkey's Erdogan says beginning new period in economy, judiciary

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony to mark the modern Turkey's founder Ataturk's death anniversary, in Ankara, Turkey November 10, 2020. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey was entering a new period in the economy and judiciary and that parliament will prioritise new judiciary reform packages next year.

His comments, in a speech to a provincial congress of his ruling AK Party, returned to a theme which he detailed on Wednesday when he pledged a new economic growth strategy in the wake of surprise upheaval among economic policymakers.