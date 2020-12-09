Erdogan believes Turkish reforms will not protect jailed Kurdish leader

FILE PHOTO: A supporter of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) holds a portrait of their jailed former leader and presidential candidate Selahattin Demirtas during a campaign event in Istanbul, Turkey, June 17, 2018. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he believed that touted judicial reforms would not protect jailed Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas, former leader of parliament’s pro-Kurdish HDP party.

“It is not for me to intervene in the business of the judiciary but we are not going to protect the so-called rights of a terrorist like Selahattin Demirtas,” Erdogan told a news conference.