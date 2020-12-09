Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
World News

Erdogan believes Turkish reforms will not protect jailed Kurdish leader

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A supporter of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) holds a portrait of their jailed former leader and presidential candidate Selahattin Demirtas during a campaign event in Istanbul, Turkey, June 17, 2018. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he believed that touted judicial reforms would not protect jailed Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas, former leader of parliament’s pro-Kurdish HDP party.

“It is not for me to intervene in the business of the judiciary but we are not going to protect the so-called rights of a terrorist like Selahattin Demirtas,” Erdogan told a news conference.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up