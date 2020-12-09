Erdogan believes Turkish reforms will not protect jailed Kurdish leader

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he believed that touted judicial reforms would not protect jailed Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas, former leader of parliament’s pro-Kurdish HDP party.
“It is not for me to intervene in the business of the judiciary but we are not going to protect the so-called rights of a terrorist like Selahattin Demirtas,” Erdogan told a news conference.
Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen
