Shares of Turkey's Karsan off 10% after losing U.S. postal tender

GDANSK (Reuters) - Shares in Turkey-based light commercial vehicles producer Karsan tumbled nearly 10% after it lost a tender for U.S. postal delivery vehicles.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said on Tuesday it will award a multibillion-dollar, 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense to manufacture a new generation of vehicles.

Under the initial $482 million investment, the Oshkosh Corp unit will finalize the production design, testing and vehicle tooling necessary prior to production. The per-vehicle price was not disclosed.

Karsan’s shares down 9.96% at 0714 GMT.