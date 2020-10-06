Turkey's Kibar to set up auto parts facility in Europe -CEO

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Kibar Holding plans to invest 40 million euros ($47 million) in automotive seats technology and also set up an auto parts production facility in Europe, Chief Executive Haluk Kayabasi said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a conference, Kayabasi also said the company will make capacity-boosting investments in raw materials and key intermediate products next year after the coronavirus outbreak disrupted supply chains.

“We are planning to invest 40 million euros in air suspension seats and also set up a manufacturing facility in Europe in the medium term,” Kayabasi said.

Assan Hanil, the main auto parts supplier unit of Kibar Holding and South Korean Seoyon E-Hwa 200880.KS, is known for its seating systems, bumper, door and instrument modules, according to its website.

Initially just providing parts for Hyundai, the company is now producing parts at its three facilities in Turkey and supplies to Mercedes-Benz Turkey, Ford Otosan FROTO.IS and Karsan Otomotiv KARSN.IS.

($1 = 0.8478 euros)