Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 22, 2020 / 8:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish metal employers' association takes lockout decision

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Turkish Employers Association of Metal Industries (MESS) said on Wednesday it took a lockout decision after the labour union decided to go on strike as negotiations continue for a collective bargaining agreement.

The companies that are members of MESS constitute around a quarter of the Turkish manufacturing sector’s revenue and contribute $30 billion a year to the economy, according to a MESS report.

The date of the lockout will be determined at a later stage, MESS said.

Turkish companies Arcelik, Aygaz, Ford Otosan, Karsan, Otokar, Tofas and Turk Traktor have reported that Turkish Metal Union decided on a strike at all of their businesses. No date has been set for the strike. (Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu; Editing by Dominic Evans)

